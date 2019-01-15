Official statistics: Jan - Nov 2018 turnover of motor vehicle, motorcycle trade up 6.7 pct YoY



The turnover of wholesale and retail trade in motor vehicles and motorcycles over January - November 2018 was 6.7 percent higher YoY expressed as raw series, while the turnover for market services provided to the population in the same period was up 5.9 pct as raw series, shows data released on Tuesday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS). Expressed as raw series, the turnover for wholesale and retail trade in motor vehicles and motorcycles, the maintenance and repair thereof advanced 6.7 pct as an effect of the increase in trade of motorcycles, components and accessories, the maintenance and repair of motorcycles (+34.4 pct), trade in motor vehicles (+14.3 pct), and activities related to trade in car components and accessories (+1.6 pct). The maintenance and repair of motor vehicles dropped 12 pct. Expressed as workday and seasonally adjusted series, the 11-month turnover for wholesale and retail trade in motor vehicles and motorcycles, the maintenance and repair thereof advanced 7.5 pct. Expressed as raw series, the turnover for market services provided to the population over Jan - November 2018 was up 5.9 pct YoY as a result of growth in hairdressing services and other cosmetic activities (+10.1 pct), the HoReCA industry (+7.7 pct), gambling and other recreational activities (+3.1 pct), the activity of travel agencies and tour operators (+2.7 pct). Washing, cleaning and dyeing of textiles and furs dropped 0.4 pct. Expressed as workday and seasonally adjusted series, the turnover for market services provided to the population over Jan - Nov 2018 was up 5.4 percent YoY. AGERPRES (RO - author: George Banciulea, editor: Andreea Marinescu; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Simona Iacob) Official statistics: Jan - Nov 2018 turnover of motor vehicle, motorcycle trade up 6.7 pct YoY.The turnover of wholesale and retail trade in motor vehicles and motorcycles over January - November 2018 was 6.7 percent higher YoY expressed as raw series, while the turnover for market services provided to the population in the same period was up 5.9 pct as raw series, shows data released on Tuesday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS). Expressed as raw series, the turnover for wholesale and retail trade in motor vehicles and motorcycles, the maintenance and repair thereof advanced 6.7 pct as an effect of the increase in trade of motorcycles, components and accessories, the maintenance and repair of motorcycles (+34.4 pct), trade in motor vehicles (+14.3 pct), and activities related to trade in car components and accessories (+1.6 pct). The maintenance and repair of motor vehicles dropped 12 pct. Expressed as workday and seasonally adjusted series, the 11-month turnover for wholesale and retail trade in motor vehicles and motorcycles, the maintenance and repair thereof advanced 7.5 pct. Expressed as raw series, the turnover for market services provided to the population over Jan - November 2018 was up 5.9 pct YoY as a result of growth in hairdressing services and other cosmetic activities (+10.1 pct), the HoReCA industry (+7.7 pct), gambling and other recreational activities (+3.1 pct), the activity of travel agencies and tour operators (+2.7 pct). Washing, cleaning and dyeing of textiles and furs dropped 0.4 pct. Expressed as workday and seasonally adjusted series, the turnover for market services provided to the population over Jan - Nov 2018 was up 5.4 percent YoY. AGERPRES (RO - author: George Banciulea, editor: Andreea Marinescu; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres]