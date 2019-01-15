Slovenia’s President Pahor welcomed with military honours by counterpart Iohannis at Cotroceni Palace



President of Slovenia Borut Pahor was welcomed on Tuesday morning by his Romanian counterpart Klaus Iohannis with military honours at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace. The Slovenian high official is on an official visit to Romania, at the invitation of the Romanian president. "Mr President, we welcome you with a little snow," President Iohannis told his Slovenian counterpart. The presidential advisers Bogdan Aurescu, Leonard Orban, Cosmin Marinescu, along the state advisers Ligia Deca, Dana Barsan and Madalina Dobrovolschi, are part of the welcoming delegation. The two presidents are having scheduled private and official talks, followed by a joint press conference.AGERPRES(RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Maria Voican, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres]