PM Dancila says National Culture Day calls for reflection on Romania, Romanianism



The National Culture Day calls for reflection on Romania and Romanianism, on our traditions and beliefs we are proud of, we have the duty to respect, defend and make known worldwide, says Prime Minister Viorica Dancila, as quoted by a gov't's release. "We are celebrating today the National Culture Day and marking 169 years since the birth of the "complete man of the Romanian culture" as Constantin Noica used to say about Mihai Eminescu, in the works of whom the Romanians identify one of their most valuable legacies, shared by all generations. The National Culture Day calls for reflection on Romania and Romanianism, on our traditions and beliefs we are proud of, we have the duty to respect, defend and make known worldwide. It is also an opportunity to meditate on the fundamental role of culture in the Romanian nation's unity, in the development of the society and of each of us," the prime minister says in a message she sent on the National Culture Day, according to the above-mentioned source. The premier stresses that the Romanian cultural identity has got new valences once with the country's European integration and adds that at the helm of the presidency of the EU Council, "we shall promote the cultural and intellectual wealth of Romania, of the Romanians, a true national treasure and never-ending source of inspiration for the next generations." In the end of her message, the premier on behalf of the government addresses thanks to the "Romanians everywhere for their daily contribution to the preservation and affirmation of the Romanian cultural heritage, values and traditions."AGERPRES(RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Maria Voican, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres]