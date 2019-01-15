#Romania2019.eu/ UPDATE PM Dancila: It is important to show European citizens that EU institutions work for them



Europe has always known to overcome obstacles and be born again after the less fortunate episodes in history, PM Viorica Dancila said in Strasbourg on Tuesday, adding that "it is important to show the European citizens that the EU institutions work for them." The Romanian Prime Minister presented before the European Parliament gathered in plenary session in Strasbourg the priorities of the Romanian Presidency of the Council of the European Union. "I am honoured to be here today before you as Romania’s Prime Minister. We have taken over the European mandate from Austria and I would like to reiterate on this occasion my thanks to the Austrian Presidency. At the same time, I insist on thanking our partners in the trio, Finland and Croatia, with whom we have had a very good coordination in preparing a balanced common programme for the next 18 months. In continuation, I will present you the Romanian EU Council Presidency’s priorities and its vision for the Union’s future. Ladies and gentlemen, Europe has always known to overcome obstacles and be born again after the less fortunate episodes in history. The European project itself in its current form has been shaped by the multiple crises it went through. Today we are again facing a complex moment in the process of European construction. However, as you well-know, any situation of this kind can be turned into an opportunity, in a new beginning," Dancila said. The Romanian PM underscored that in her vision the EU Council Presidency exercise isn’t just a formal duty and that "it is important to show the European citizens that the EU institutions work for them." Also attending the meeting at the European Parliament are Foreign Affairs Minister Teodor Melescanu, Minister-delegate for European Affairs George Ciamba, European Funds Minister Rovana Plumb, Finance Minister Eugen Teodorovici, Labour and Social Justice Minister Marius Budai and Interior Minister Carmen Dan. AGERPRES (RO - author: Tudor Martalogu, editor: Gabriela Ionescu; EN - author: Adina Panaitescu, editor: Rodica State) #Romania2019.eu/ UPDATE PM Dancila: It is important to show European citizens that EU institutions work for them.Europe has always known to overcome obstacles and be born again after the less fortunate episodes in history, PM Viorica Dancila said in Strasbourg on Tuesday, adding that "it is important to show the European citizens that the EU institutions work for them." The Romanian Prime Minister presented before the European Parliament gathered in plenary session in Strasbourg the priorities of the Romanian Presidency of the Council of the European Union. "I am honoured to be here today before you as Romania’s Prime Minister. We have taken over the European mandate from Austria and I would like to reiterate on this occasion my thanks to the Austrian Presidency. At the same time, I insist on thanking our partners in the trio, Finland and Croatia, with whom we have had a very good coordination in preparing a balanced common programme for the next 18 months. In continuation, I will present you the Romanian EU Council Presidency’s priorities and its vision for the Union’s future. Ladies and gentlemen, Europe has always known to overcome obstacles and be born again after the less fortunate episodes in history. The European project itself in its current form has been shaped by the multiple crises it went through. Today we are again facing a complex moment in the process of European construction. However, as you well-know, any situation of this kind can be turned into an opportunity, in a new beginning," Dancila said. The Romanian PM underscored that in her vision the EU Council Presidency exercise isn’t just a formal duty and that "it is important to show the European citizens that the EU institutions work for them." Also attending the meeting at the European Parliament are Foreign Affairs Minister Teodor Melescanu, Minister-delegate for European Affairs George Ciamba, European Funds Minister Rovana Plumb, Finance Minister Eugen Teodorovici, Labour and Social Justice Minister Marius Budai and Interior Minister Carmen Dan. AGERPRES (RO - author: Tudor Martalogu, editor: Gabriela Ionescu; EN - author: Adina Panaitescu, editor: Rodica State) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Romanian PM, under fire in European Parliament on possible amnesty bill Romania’s prime minister Viorica Dancila had a tense dialog with the leader of the liberal group (ALDE) in the European Parliament, Guy Verhofstadt, related to the Romanian ruling coalition’s rumored intention to promote an ordinance for amnesty and pardoning. Several other members of the (...)



Colliers: For First Time, Romanians Rank 2nd Among Local Real Estate Investors In 2018 The year 2018 ended with a significant premiere on the Romanian real estate market: Romanian investors rank second in terms of volumes generated, according to nationality, according to data released Tuesday by real estate consulting firm Colliers (...)



Dacia Recalls More Than 13.000 Vehicles In Romania Due To Airbag Fault Renault-owned Romanian car manufacturer Dacia recalled into service more than 13,000 of the vehicles it sold in the country, in order to repair an airbag malfunction.



Four Romanians Set Up Black Sea Fund, With EUR43M Investment Budget Investment fund Black Sea Fund, which targets small and medium-sized companies, with EUR5 to EUR50 million revenue, will be investing in firms able to reach foreign markets, and the investment budget stands at EUR42.7 million.



#Romania2019.eu/ PM Dancila: Our vision on European project, structured around cohesion as European common value The vision of Romania's Presidency at the EU Council on the European project is structured around the idea of cohesion as a European common value inflected in all its dimensions, political cohesion illustrated by the need for unity among member states, economic and territorial cohesion (...)



#Romania2019.eu/ Minister-delegate Ciamba:We want these European elections be as sheltered as possible from any interference "The Council of the European Union (EU) holds a role in respect to the elections to the European Parliament and this is why I added the misinformation topic as an important theme, which can also be seen from the perspective of the fact that we want these elections be as sheltered as (...)



#Romania2019.eu/ PM Dancila: It is important to show European citizens that EU institutions work for them Europe has always known to overcome obstacles and be born again after the less fortunate episodes in history and today we are in a complex moment of the European construction process, however any situations of this kind can be turned into opportunities, PM Viorica Dancila said on Tuesday, while (...)

