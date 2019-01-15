#Romania2019.eu/ UPDATE PM Dancila: It is important to show European citizens that EU institutions work for them
Jan 15, 2019
#Romania2019.eu/ UPDATE PM Dancila: It is important to show European citizens that EU institutions work for them.
Europe has always known to overcome obstacles and be born again after the less fortunate episodes in history, PM Viorica Dancila said in Strasbourg on Tuesday, adding that "it is important to show the European citizens that the EU institutions work for them."
The Romanian Prime Minister presented before the European Parliament gathered in plenary session in Strasbourg the priorities of the Romanian Presidency of the Council of the European Union.
"I am honoured to be here today before you as Romania’s Prime Minister. We have taken over the European mandate from Austria and I would like to reiterate on this occasion my thanks to the Austrian Presidency. At the same time, I insist on thanking our partners in the trio, Finland and Croatia, with whom we have had a very good coordination in preparing a balanced common programme for the next 18 months. In continuation, I will present you the Romanian EU Council Presidency’s priorities and its vision for the Union’s future. Ladies and gentlemen, Europe has always known to overcome obstacles and be born again after the less fortunate episodes in history. The European project itself in its current form has been shaped by the multiple crises it went through. Today we are again facing a complex moment in the process of European construction. However, as you well-know, any situation of this kind can be turned into an opportunity, in a new beginning," Dancila said.
The Romanian PM underscored that in her vision the EU Council Presidency exercise isn’t just a formal duty and that "it is important to show the European citizens that the EU institutions work for them."
Also attending the meeting at the European Parliament are Foreign Affairs Minister Teodor Melescanu, Minister-delegate for European Affairs George Ciamba, European Funds Minister Rovana Plumb, Finance Minister Eugen Teodorovici, Labour and Social Justice Minister Marius Budai and Interior Minister Carmen Dan. AGERPRES (RO - author: Tudor Martalogu, editor: Gabriela Ionescu; EN - author: Adina Panaitescu, editor: Rodica State)
[Read the article in Agerpres]