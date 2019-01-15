#Romania2019.eu/ PM Dancila: It is important to show European citizens that EU institutions work for them



Europe has always known to overcome obstacles and be born again after the less fortunate episodes in history and today we are in a complex moment of the European construction process, however any situations of this kind can be turned into opportunities, PM Viorica Dancila said on Tuesday, while presenting before the European Parliament gathered in plenary session in Strasbourg the priorities of the Romanian Presidency OF the Council of the European Union. The Romanian PM underscored that in her vision the EU Council Presidency exercise isn't just a formal duty and that "it is important to show the European citizens that the EU institutions work for them." She thanked the Austrian Presidency of the EU Council, which ended on 31 December 2018, as well as Finland and Croatia, along which Romania makes up the trio of EU Council presidencies for 18 months and together with which it drew up a balanced common working programme. Also attending the meeting at the European Parliament are Foreign Affairs Minister Teodor Melescanu, Minister-delegate for European Affairs George Ciamba, European Funds Minister Rovana Plumb, Finance Minister Eugen Teodorovici, Labour and Social Justice Minister Marius Budai and Interior Minister Carmen Dan. AGERPRES (RO - author: Tudor Martalogu, editor: Gabriela Ionescu; EN - author: Adina Panaitescu, editor: Rodica State)