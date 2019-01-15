#Romania2019.eu /PM Dancila: European project, shaped by multiple crises it went through



The European project, in its current form, has been shaped by the multiple crises it went through, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said in Strasbourg on Tuesday, while presenting in the European Parliament's joint plenary session Romania's priorities for the Presidency at the Council of the European Union, with a focus on cohesion and common values, security and the consolidation of Europe as a global player. "Romania's exercising the rotating presidency over the next six months isn't just a formal duty," the Romanian PM said, voicing herself aware of the fact that the first stage of this presidency "will be intense and reduced as time span" in respect to the decision-making process. AGERPRES (RO - author: Gabriela Ionescu; EN - author: Adina Panaitescu, editor: Rodica State)