#Romania2019.eu/Start-up Europe Summit to be hosted by Cluj-Napoca; Municipality endorses event with 282,000 lei



Cluj-Napoca city will host the Start-up Europe Summit in March, taking into account that the local councilors approved on Tuesday the allocation of 282,000 lei for organising the event. The draft, voted by 25 councilors, show that the summit will be organised in partnership with Romania's Communication and Information Society Ministry and the European Commission, being scheduled to take place between 21 and 22 March 2019. This summit dedicated to start-ups is being organised for the first time in Romania, in the context of Romania taking over the Presidency of the Council of the European Union, on 1 January 2019. The main theme that the European Commission proposed for this year is called "Digital Single Market." "This distinction is an inducement to strengthen the role and support granted to the developers in the digitisation area through their active participation in changing the society through a sustainable urban development process and their support. Cluj-Napoca municipality is an important academic and university center, hosting 10 public and private universities and approximately 100,000 students, this advantages representing an ideal framework for the development of research and creative industries," shows the resolution draft. Attending the Start-up Europe Summit will be 400 persons belonging to the European Commission, companies of the digitalisation and innovation area, the twin-cities of Cluj-Napoca municipality. The organisers of this event are the European Commission, through the DIGI Connect, Cluj-Napoca municipality and Romania's Communication and Information Society Ministry and the budget allocated to the event is approximately 1,450,000 lei, and it is ensured by all the partners (of which 600,000 by the European Commission and 500,000 by the Ministry). The Cluj-Napoca City Hall will also have a non-financial contribution by involving the specialist services in organising the event and by realising the communication campaign developed by the municipality's employees. AGERPRES (RO - author: Elena Stanciu, editor: Diana Dumitru; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

