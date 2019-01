Dacia Recalls More Than 13.000 Vehicles In Romania Due To Airbag Fault



Renault-owned Romanian car manufacturer Dacia recalled into service more than 13,000 of the vehicles it sold in the country, in order to repair an airbag malfunction.