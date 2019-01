Four Romanians Set Up Black Sea Fund, With EUR43M Investment Budget



Investment fund Black Sea Fund, which targets small and medium-sized companies, with EUR5 to EUR50 million revenue, will be investing in firms able to reach foreign markets, and the investment budget stands at EUR42.7 million.