Icons from the collection of Romania’s Art Museum, on display at museum in Lyon



A selection of 30 glass and wood icons from the collection of the National Museum of Art of Romania (MNAR) will be exhibited at the Fourvière Museum in Lyon. The exhibition called Singulière Icônes Roumaines. De l’ignorance a l’éloge is part of the calendar of the Romania-France Season 2019, which (...) Icons from the collection of Romania’s Art Museum, on display at museum in Lyon.A selection of 30 glass and wood icons from the collection of the National Museum of Art of Romania (MNAR) will be exhibited at the Fourvière Museum in Lyon. The exhibition called Singulière Icônes Roumaines. De l’ignorance a l’éloge is part of the calendar of the Romania-France Season 2019, which (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]