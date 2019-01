Hungary’s Futureal to build 1,800 apartments in Bucharest



Hungary's Futureal group, through its local division Cordia Romania, plans to develop at least three new residential projects in Bucharest, in addition to the one announced in the Expozitiei area (central-north Bucharest), so that the group will reach over 1,800 built-in apartments, Ziarul