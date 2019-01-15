Transylvanian BBQ Festival included in the Kansas City Barbeque Society circuit



The Transylvanian BBQ Festival in Covasna county has been included in the official calendar of the Kansas City Barbeque Society (KCBS) competitions, local Agerpres reported. The festival will take place at the Miko Castle in Olteni, Covasna county, between May 17 and May 19. The local event "has (...)