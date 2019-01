Romania among EU states with highest shares of female farm managers



Over a third (34%) of Romania's farm managers in 2016 were women, this being one of the highest shares among EU Member States, according to data from the European Statistical Office Eurostat. Only Latvia and Lithuania, both with a share of 45%, had higher proportions of female farm managers than Romania.