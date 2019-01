Romanian PM, under fire in European Parliament on possible amnesty bill



Romania's prime minister Viorica Dancila had a tense dialog with the leader of the liberal group (ALDE) in the European Parliament, Guy Verhofstadt, related to the Romanian ruling coalition's rumored intention to promote an ordinance for amnesty and pardoning. Several other members of the (...)