Electricity price hits new record on Romania’s spot market



The price of electricity on the Romanian day-ahead market (DAM) hit RON 630 (EUR 134) per MWh for the delivery date of January 16, during 17:00 to 18:00, marking a new record for the past two years, local Economica.net reported. The price paid on January 16 during the one-hour period is only 7% (...) Electricity price hits new record on Romania’s spot market.The price of electricity on the Romanian day-ahead market (DAM) hit RON 630 (EUR 134) per MWh for the delivery date of January 16, during 17:00 to 18:00, marking a new record for the past two years, local Economica.net reported. The price paid on January 16 during the one-hour period is only 7% (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]