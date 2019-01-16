Former Romanian football league head, media manager sentenced to jail for corruption



The former president of the Romanian Professional Football League (LPF), Dumitru Dragomir, and Ioan Bendei, a former manager of local telecom group RCS&RDS, were both sentenced to 4 years in jail for bribery. The Bucharest Court's decision is not final and can be appealed, local Agerpres reported.