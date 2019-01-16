#Romania2019.eu/Dancila:Political decision for Romania to join Schengen area must be made by end of EU Council Presidency term



Strasbourg, Jan 15 /Agerpres/ - The political decision to join the Schengen Area should be made until the end of the term of Romania’s Presidency of the Council of the European Union, or even before the elections to the European Parliament, because this would boost confidence in the European Union, in Strasbourg, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila stated on Tuesday in Strasbourg. "Romania meets all the technical criteria for Schengen accession. Since 2011, the Commission has highlighted this aspect, and I believe that all countries should take this political decision precisely to give confidence in the European Union, to give confidence that there are no differences as to the approach in relation to various countries. I believe in President Antonio Tajani’s support, I believe in the support of European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, and I believe that this political decision for Romania to join the Schengen Area is a decision to be made until the the end of the term of Romania’s Presidency of the EU Council, I think it should be made even before the elections to the European Parliament, because this would boost confidence in the European Union, would show that there are no first-hand and second-hand states or first and second-class citizens," said Dancila at a joint press conference with the President of the European Parliament, Antonio Tajani. Premier Dancila argued that the accession of Romania and Bulgaria to Schengen is an act of justice. "I think it is an act of justice that is being done for the two countries and I believe that this should be done by resuming the discussions with those who oppose Romania’s accession to the Schengen area. I will carry out this demarche. This demarche also needs to be pursued by the President of Romania and I believe this discussion should also take place in the JHA Council," the prime minister said. The President of the European Parliament, Antonio Tajani, reiterated the favorable position for the accession of Romania and Bulgaria to the Schengen area. I repeat my stance in favour of Bulgaria and Romania’s accession to the Schengen area. It is an appeal that I launched in my official speech last week in Bucharest. I have not changed my mind. As far as I am concerned Bulgaria and Romania can join the Schengen area without any problems, he said. 