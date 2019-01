Takeaway.Com Now Works with 800 Partner Restaurants in Romania



Dutch-held online food delivery marketplace Takeaway.com is now working with about 800 restaurants in Romania, 200 more than almost a year ago when it took over the local start-up Oliviera.ro. Takeaway.Com Now Works with 800 Partner Restaurants in Romania.Dutch-held online food delivery marketplace Takeaway.com is now working with about 800 restaurants in Romania, 200 more than almost a year ago when it took over the local start-up Oliviera.ro. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]