Cris-Tim Expects EUR175M Revenue In 2019



Cold cuts and dairy group Cris-Tim expects to see revenue up 14% in 2019 compared with last year to about EUR175 million, ZF has calculated from the information Cris-Tim chairman Radu Timis provided. He says the group posted EUR154 million revenue in (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]