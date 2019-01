Romanian constructors hit probably the worst post-crisis year in 2018



The construction works volume in Romania decreased by 4.9% last November, compared to the same month in 2017, the statistics office INS informed. In the January-November period, the volume of construction works contracted by 4.1%. The activity of the construction companies will therefore (...) Romanian constructors hit probably the worst post-crisis year in 2018.