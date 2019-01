Romanian banks’ shares in roller-coaster amid assets tax



The shares of Romania's largest bank, Banca Transilvania (TLV), plunged by nearly 10% in the first part of the January 15 trading session to recover almost the entire loss and end the day with a marginal 1% decline. TLV's shares traded RON 2.35 on December 18, before the Government announced the (...) Romanian banks' shares in roller-coaster amid assets tax.