Business Minister: More than 14,000 business plans entered in Start-Up Nation 2018 program as of Jan 16



As many as 14,000 business plans had been entered in the Start-Up Nation 2018 application by Wednesday, Minister for the Business Environment, Commerce and Entrepreneurship Stefan-Radu Oprea told a press conference. "Up until now we have over 14,000 business plans in the system and over 20,000 registered users," Oprea said. The application was opened on December 27, 2018 and will close on February 12 at 20:00 hrs. The grants of a maximum of 200,000 lei per beneficiary can cover up to 100 percent of the eligible expenditures (including VAT for non-paying companies) related to the project. The de minimis scheme is mainly aimed at stimulating the establishment and development of small and medium-sized enterprises and at improving their economic performance, particularly in economically less-developed geographical areas where the density of SMEs is lower than the European average, job creation and the insertion on the labor market of disadvantaged people, unemployed and fresh graduates. The Start-Up Nation 2018 program addresses companies set up after January 30, 2017 that operate in production, creative industries, services and commerce. In order to join the program, the companies must create at least one full-time job for an indefinite period and keep it filled for at least two years after the completion of the project implementation. AGERPRES (RO - author: : Florentina Cernat, editor: Andreea Marinescu; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Simona Iacob) Business Minister: More than 14,000 business plans entered in Start-Up Nation 2018 program as of Jan 16.As many as 14,000 business plans had been entered in the Start-Up Nation 2018 application by Wednesday, Minister for the Business Environment, Commerce and Entrepreneurship Stefan-Radu Oprea told a press conference. "Up until now we have over 14,000 business plans in the system and over 20,000 registered users," Oprea said. The application was opened on December 27, 2018 and will close on February 12 at 20:00 hrs. The grants of a maximum of 200,000 lei per beneficiary can cover up to 100 percent of the eligible expenditures (including VAT for non-paying companies) related to the project. The de minimis scheme is mainly aimed at stimulating the establishment and development of small and medium-sized enterprises and at improving their economic performance, particularly in economically less-developed geographical areas where the density of SMEs is lower than the European average, job creation and the insertion on the labor market of disadvantaged people, unemployed and fresh graduates. The Start-Up Nation 2018 program addresses companies set up after January 30, 2017 that operate in production, creative industries, services and commerce. In order to join the program, the companies must create at least one full-time job for an indefinite period and keep it filled for at least two years after the completion of the project implementation. AGERPRES (RO - author: : Florentina Cernat, editor: Andreea Marinescu; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Banca Transilvania: New Tax Is Nationalization Of Profits Banca Transilvania, the largest bank in Romania, following its merger with Bancpost, issued its first and also harshly critical statement in response to the government’s decision to levy additional taxes on banks.



Hidroconstructia Revenue Down 25% in 2018 Hidroconstructia, a company among the top ten builders in Romania, saw its revenue drop by 25% in 2018, due to the decline in public sector investment. The business therefore shrank to 250 million lei (EUR53 million) in the first eleven months of last (...)



ROMANIA: THE CORVETTE WAR (6). Legislative suspicions or criminal misappropriation By Constantin Radut The suspension of the acquisition / construction of corvettes for the Romanian Naval Forces has created and creates suspicions and questions. Why was the procedure suspended? Who is involved in this business? It is the politics involved? What is the interest of politics? (...)



SIF Oltenia Gets Green Light For Public Offering To Purchase RON50M Worth Of Shares Regional investment fund SIF Oltenia (SIF5.RO) will carry out, between January 28 and February 2, a public offering for the purchase of 19.6 million shares, worth nearly RON50 million, considering a price of RON2.5 per share.



#Romania2019.eu/Ciamba: We concluded first file of Romania's EU Council Presidency, regarding personal data protection "We concluded the first trilogue of Romania's Presidency (...) and it is important as it is a file regarding personal data protection," Minister-delegate for European Affairs George Ciamba said in Strasbourg on Wednesday. "We concluded the first trilogue of (...)



JusMin Toader: We are analyzing the consequences of deeds committed by the beneficiaries of compensatory appeal law Minister of Justice Tudorel Toader on Wednesday stated that in the next days there will be analyzed the causality, structure and consequences of the deeds committed by the beneficiaries of the compensatory appeal law, following on Monday to present the results to Prime Minister Viorica Dancila. (...)



Bittnet Systems Founders Sell 14% Of Company's Shares In RON8M Deal Logofatu brothers, the founders of IT&C solution integrator and IT training services provider Bittnet Systems (BNET.RO), sold 14.4% of the company’s shares within a session of special deals worth a total RON8.05 million, according to central bank (...)

