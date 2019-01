Romanian news station sanctioned with 10 min. broadcast suspension



Romanian news channel Realitatea TV will have to suspend its broadcast for 10 minutes on Thursday, January 17, starting 19:00, the audiovisual watchdog CNA decided on Tuesday. The news station was thus sanctioned for the way it reflected the August 10, 2018 events in Bucharest's Victoriei (...)