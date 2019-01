Western Romania city hosts 2019 Startup Europe Summit



The western Romania city of Cluj-Napoca will host the Startup Europe Summit, between March 21 and March 22. The summit is held for the first time in Romania as the country took over the rotating presidency of the EU Council. Over 400 people are expected to attend the event, from the European (...) Western Romania city hosts 2019 Startup Europe Summit.The western Romania city of Cluj-Napoca will host the Startup Europe Summit, between March 21 and March 22. The summit is held for the first time in Romania as the country took over the rotating presidency of the EU Council. Over 400 people are expected to attend the event, from the European (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]