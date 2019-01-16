Romanian tax agency finds firms’ payment discipline improved in Jan-Sep



Romania's tax collection agency ANAF calculated supplementary payments to budget in amount to RON 4.43 billion (EUR 950 million) for the firms subject to controls during the first three quarters of last year. The number of criminal complaints against representatives of the companies dropped (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]