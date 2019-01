Amazon expands office in Iasi



The world's largest online retailer, Amazon, will expand its offices in Iasi, eastern Romania, by another 5,000 square metres by 2020, according to Ziarul Financiar daily quoting sources on the local real estate market. Its offices in the city will thus reach 18,000 sqm. Up to 1,800 employees (...)