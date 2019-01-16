UPDATE President Iohannis: British government must clarify its position
Jan 16, 2019
UPDATE President Iohannis: British government must clarify its position.
President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday that the British government must clarify its position after the landslide defeat in the UK Parliament of the Brexit agreement negotiated by Conservative Prime Minister Theresa May.
Iohannis considers that the decision of the British Parliament is regrettable.
"Last night, the British Parliament rejected the agreement presented by the British government, an agreement that had been negotiated. It is important to note there was no imposition of the agreement, it was a deal negotiated by the team established by the EU27 and the government of the United Kingdom. This is a procedural step and the result is regrettable. I still consider this agreement to be a good one, as it guarantees - provided that it is approved in the end - an orderly withdrawal of the UK and allows for building a future relationship in good conditions," Iohannis said at the Cotroceni Palace.
"I think we need to look at two aspects that are important both for the EU and for us, in the country. First of all, the British government needs to clarify its position, we need to know what will happen next in the UK. The procedures that may eventually lead to the approval of this agreement are not yet exhausted, and this would be the best solution. On the other hand, the EU27 are prepared for other variants too. Many are wondering whether the renegotiation of this agreement is possible or if there are different positions in the EU27. And at this point, I can very clearly tell you: the EU27, that is us, those who remain in the Union bloc, are united. There are no divergent approaches. On the other hand, this long-negotiated agreement that was approved by the EU27 will not be renegotiated," the President said.
Klaus Iohannis added that no one should panic, stressing that Romania is ready to pertinently exercise the Presidency of the Council of the European Union.
"Having consideration of these aspects, we are expecting to learn the position of the British government, but this is no reason to get anxiety, no one has to panic, and it is not the case to rush into commenting on the various possible scenarios. Great Britain must clarify its further position after which we will take the necessary measures. I repeat: the EU27, ie the European Union is ready for all the possible variants and we are ready to play our role as the Presidency of the Council of the European Union. These things are very clear and important to know," said Iohannis.
The head of the state also said that no one should worry at this moment for the Romanians in the UK.
"Many Romanians have relatives and friends who work or live in the UK and are now asking themselves: what happens to our fellow nationals in the UK? If this agreement gets approved in the end, the Romanians in the United Kingdom will enjoy all the rights and guarantees for staying there. This is the best option, but we are prepared for negotiations, which will be successfully conducted in other scenarios too. So, at this moment no one has to get uneasy about the Romanians in the UK. We are here, we are prepared, we will provide solutions," President Iohannis assured.
The British Parliament rejected on Tuesday by a large majority the Brexit agreement negotiated with Brussels by Conservative Premier Theresa May, in a crucial vote for the future of the United Kingdom, two-and-a-half-months before the date set for UK’s departure from the European Union.
Theresa May’s government is facing on Wednesday a no-confidence motion tabled by the opposition Labor Party. AGERPRES (RO - author: Alina Novaceanu, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Simona Iacob)
[Read the article in Agerpres]