UPDATE President Iohannis: British government must clarify its position



President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday that the British government must clarify its position after the landslide defeat in the UK Parliament of the Brexit agreement negotiated by Conservative Prime Minister Theresa May. Iohannis considers that the decision of the British Parliament is regrettable. "Last night, the British Parliament rejected the agreement presented by the British government, an agreement that had been negotiated. It is important to note there was no imposition of the agreement, it was a deal negotiated by the team established by the EU27 and the government of the United Kingdom. This is a procedural step and the result is regrettable. I still consider this agreement to be a good one, as it guarantees - provided that it is approved in the end - an orderly withdrawal of the UK and allows for building a future relationship in good conditions," Iohannis said at the Cotroceni Palace. "I think we need to look at two aspects that are important both for the EU and for us, in the country. First of all, the British government needs to clarify its position, we need to know what will happen next in the UK. The procedures that may eventually lead to the approval of this agreement are not yet exhausted, and this would be the best solution. On the other hand, the EU27 are prepared for other variants too. Many are wondering whether the renegotiation of this agreement is possible or if there are different positions in the EU27. And at this point, I can very clearly tell you: the EU27, that is us, those who remain in the Union bloc, are united. There are no divergent approaches. On the other hand, this long-negotiated agreement that was approved by the EU27 will not be renegotiated," the President said. Klaus Iohannis added that no one should panic, stressing that Romania is ready to pertinently exercise the Presidency of the Council of the European Union. "Having consideration of these aspects, we are expecting to learn the position of the British government, but this is no reason to get anxiety, no one has to panic, and it is not the case to rush into commenting on the various possible scenarios. Great Britain must clarify its further position after which we will take the necessary measures. I repeat: the EU27, ie the European Union is ready for all the possible variants and we are ready to play our role as the Presidency of the Council of the European Union. These things are very clear and important to know," said Iohannis. The head of the state also said that no one should worry at this moment for the Romanians in the UK. "Many Romanians have relatives and friends who work or live in the UK and are now asking themselves: what happens to our fellow nationals in the UK? If this agreement gets approved in the end, the Romanians in the United Kingdom will enjoy all the rights and guarantees for staying there. This is the best option, but we are prepared for negotiations, which will be successfully conducted in other scenarios too. So, at this moment no one has to get uneasy about the Romanians in the UK. We are here, we are prepared, we will provide solutions," President Iohannis assured. The British Parliament rejected on Tuesday by a large majority the Brexit agreement negotiated with Brussels by Conservative Premier Theresa May, in a crucial vote for the future of the United Kingdom, two-and-a-half-months before the date set for UK’s departure from the European Union. Theresa May’s government is facing on Wednesday a no-confidence motion tabled by the opposition Labor Party. AGERPRES (RO - author: Alina Novaceanu, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Simona Iacob) UPDATE President Iohannis: British government must clarify its position.President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday that the British government must clarify its position after the landslide defeat in the UK Parliament of the Brexit agreement negotiated by Conservative Prime Minister Theresa May. Iohannis considers that the decision of the British Parliament is regrettable. "Last night, the British Parliament rejected the agreement presented by the British government, an agreement that had been negotiated. It is important to note there was no imposition of the agreement, it was a deal negotiated by the team established by the EU27 and the government of the United Kingdom. This is a procedural step and the result is regrettable. I still consider this agreement to be a good one, as it guarantees - provided that it is approved in the end - an orderly withdrawal of the UK and allows for building a future relationship in good conditions," Iohannis said at the Cotroceni Palace. "I think we need to look at two aspects that are important both for the EU and for us, in the country. First of all, the British government needs to clarify its position, we need to know what will happen next in the UK. The procedures that may eventually lead to the approval of this agreement are not yet exhausted, and this would be the best solution. On the other hand, the EU27 are prepared for other variants too. Many are wondering whether the renegotiation of this agreement is possible or if there are different positions in the EU27. And at this point, I can very clearly tell you: the EU27, that is us, those who remain in the Union bloc, are united. There are no divergent approaches. On the other hand, this long-negotiated agreement that was approved by the EU27 will not be renegotiated," the President said. Klaus Iohannis added that no one should panic, stressing that Romania is ready to pertinently exercise the Presidency of the Council of the European Union. "Having consideration of these aspects, we are expecting to learn the position of the British government, but this is no reason to get anxiety, no one has to panic, and it is not the case to rush into commenting on the various possible scenarios. Great Britain must clarify its further position after which we will take the necessary measures. I repeat: the EU27, ie the European Union is ready for all the possible variants and we are ready to play our role as the Presidency of the Council of the European Union. These things are very clear and important to know," said Iohannis. The head of the state also said that no one should worry at this moment for the Romanians in the UK. "Many Romanians have relatives and friends who work or live in the UK and are now asking themselves: what happens to our fellow nationals in the UK? If this agreement gets approved in the end, the Romanians in the United Kingdom will enjoy all the rights and guarantees for staying there. This is the best option, but we are prepared for negotiations, which will be successfully conducted in other scenarios too. So, at this moment no one has to get uneasy about the Romanians in the UK. We are here, we are prepared, we will provide solutions," President Iohannis assured. The British Parliament rejected on Tuesday by a large majority the Brexit agreement negotiated with Brussels by Conservative Premier Theresa May, in a crucial vote for the future of the United Kingdom, two-and-a-half-months before the date set for UK’s departure from the European Union. Theresa May’s government is facing on Wednesday a no-confidence motion tabled by the opposition Labor Party. AGERPRES (RO - author: Alina Novaceanu, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Banca Transilvania: New Tax Is Nationalization Of Profits Banca Transilvania, the largest bank in Romania, following its merger with Bancpost, issued its first and also harshly critical statement in response to the government’s decision to levy additional taxes on banks.



Hidroconstructia Revenue Down 25% in 2018 Hidroconstructia, a company among the top ten builders in Romania, saw its revenue drop by 25% in 2018, due to the decline in public sector investment. The business therefore shrank to 250 million lei (EUR53 million) in the first eleven months of last (...)



ROMANIA: THE CORVETTE WAR (6). Legislative suspicions or criminal misappropriation By Constantin Radut The suspension of the acquisition / construction of corvettes for the Romanian Naval Forces has created and creates suspicions and questions. Why was the procedure suspended? Who is involved in this business? It is the politics involved? What is the interest of politics? (...)



SIF Oltenia Gets Green Light For Public Offering To Purchase RON50M Worth Of Shares Regional investment fund SIF Oltenia (SIF5.RO) will carry out, between January 28 and February 2, a public offering for the purchase of 19.6 million shares, worth nearly RON50 million, considering a price of RON2.5 per share.



#Romania2019.eu/Ciamba: We concluded first file of Romania's EU Council Presidency, regarding personal data protection "We concluded the first trilogue of Romania's Presidency (...) and it is important as it is a file regarding personal data protection," Minister-delegate for European Affairs George Ciamba said in Strasbourg on Wednesday. "We concluded the first trilogue of (...)



JusMin Toader: We are analyzing the consequences of deeds committed by the beneficiaries of compensatory appeal law Minister of Justice Tudorel Toader on Wednesday stated that in the next days there will be analyzed the causality, structure and consequences of the deeds committed by the beneficiaries of the compensatory appeal law, following on Monday to present the results to Prime Minister Viorica Dancila. (...)



Bittnet Systems Founders Sell 14% Of Company's Shares In RON8M Deal Logofatu brothers, the founders of IT&C solution integrator and IT training services provider Bittnet Systems (BNET.RO), sold 14.4% of the company’s shares within a session of special deals worth a total RON8.05 million, according to central bank (...)

