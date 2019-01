CBRE Brokers 40 Real Estate Deals In 2018; Reaches 24% Market Share In Bucharest



Bucharest's office building segment saw a fast growth rate, with 144,000 square meters of projects newly built and delivered, 15% more than in 2017, according to real estate consulting firm CBRE. CBRE Brokers 40 Real Estate Deals In 2018; Reaches 24% Market Share In Bucharest.