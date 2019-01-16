Antitrust Body Looks into Wirom Gas Takeover by Engie Romania
Jan 16, 2019
Antitrust Body Looks into Wirom Gas Takeover by Engie Romania.
Romania's antitrust body said Wednesday it was looking into the deal whereby natural gas supplier Engie Romania takes over Wirom Gas.
[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]
Hidroconstructia Revenue Down 25% in 2018Hidroconstructia, a company among the top ten builders in Romania, saw its revenue drop by 25% in 2018, due to the decline in public sector investment. The business therefore shrank to 250 million lei (EUR53 million) in the first eleven months of last (...)