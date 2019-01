Transgaz Starts Construction Works On Ungheni-Chisinau Gas Pipeline



Romania's natural gas transmission company Transgaz Medias has started the construction of the Ungheni-Chisinau natural gas pipeline, after having acquired Moldova's gas transmission company Vestmoldtransgaz in 2018.