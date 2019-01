Romanian mayor sets up email address for residents’ complaints



Emil Boc, the mayor of Cluj Napoca, a city in western Romania, has set up a Yahoo email address were the residents of the city can complain about small things “that annoy them” in the city. The mayor told Mediafax he is the only one who has access to the email address and the (...) Romanian mayor sets up email address for residents’ complaints.Emil Boc, the mayor of Cluj Napoca, a city in western Romania, has set up a Yahoo email address were the residents of the city can complain about small things “that annoy them” in the city. The mayor told Mediafax he is the only one who has access to the email address and the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]