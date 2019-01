Romanian investors set up new PE fund



The Black Sea Fund, launched by four local entrepreneurs, will target small to medium sized businesses with annual revenues of EUR 5 to 50 million, willing to expand abroad, Ziarul Financiar daily informed. The fund managers have raised EUR 42.7 million, mainly from the European Investment Fund.