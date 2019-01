Romanian president urges Govt. to correct law on early release



Romanian president Klaus Iohannis reacted to the recent scandal created around the law on early release, which gives detainees the possibility to get out of prison earlier if they serve their sentences in improper conditions. Iohannis urged the government to analyze the law’s effects and find (...) Romanian president urges Govt. to correct law on early release.Romanian president Klaus Iohannis reacted to the recent scandal created around the law on early release, which gives detainees the possibility to get out of prison earlier if they serve their sentences in improper conditions. Iohannis urged the government to analyze the law’s effects and find (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]