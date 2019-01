Romanian miners remain on strike as government avoids negotiations



The management of the Romanian state-owned coal and power complex CE Oltenia (CEO) failed to reach an agreement by Tuesday, January 15, with the miners who went on strike at the beginning of the week despite accepting 10-24% wage hikes with the lowest wages hiked by 24%. The company's management (...) Romanian miners remain on strike as government avoids negotiations.