President Iohannis encourages organisation of new edition of Romanian-Jordanian Economic Forum



President Klaus Iohannis on Wednesday welcomed at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, Ayman Safadi, in which context he encouraged the organisation of a new edition of the Romanian-Jordanian Economic Forum this year. The head of the state underscored on this occasion the special role played by Jordan in the region and appreciated the balanced foreign policy of this state and its efforts made in promoting regional stability in a turbulent and complex environment, informs a release of the Presidential Administration. "President Klaus Iohannis evoked the fruitful meeting that he had with His Majesty King Abdullah II on the sidelines of the high level General Assembly of the UN in September 2018 and underscored the necessity of identifying concrete modalities of strengthening the bilateral relations, including in the economic field. The Romanian President encouraged the organisation of the second edition of the Romanian-Jordanian Economic Form in 2019, according to what he established at his meeting with His Majesty King Abdullah II and considering the increased collaboration potential existing in fields of mutual interest, such as tourism, transportation and military cooperation," reads the same release. The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan relayed the salute and special appreciation of the Hashemite sovereign to President Iohannis and voiced his country’s entire willingness and determination to strengthen the bilateral relations at all levels, especially in boosting trade exchanges and investments. Moreover, Minister Ayman Safadi evoked the concrete possibilities existing for the Romanian-Jordan cooperation on third markets in the Middle East and thanked for Romania’s participation in the meetings of the Aqaba Process, while highlighting the importance of this format, initiated by the Jordanian King for the security of the entire region and combating terrorism. During the talks, the two high ranked officials also had an exchange of opinions related to a series of complex regional files, such as the Peace Process in the Middle East, the situation in Syria and Yemen, as well as the importance of maintaining international efforts in combating terrorism and radicalization. The Jordanian official is currently paying a visit to Romania. 