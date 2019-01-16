#Romania2019.eu/MRP: Brexit effects - a priority for Romania; we regret result of vote in House of Commons
The Ministry for Romanians Abroad voiced his support for the Romanian community in the UK, in the context of the rejection by the British Parliament of the Agreement on Brexit.
"We remind that, in the context of the negotiations at European level regarding the effects of Brexit, we have been focusing on protecting the rights of the citizens. We believe that, in the next interval too, the citizens, both the European citizens in the UK and the British ones in the EU27, must remain our priority, which is why our common objective should be, no matter what scenarios are brought up by the negotiations, to minimize the negative effects on their lives, as much as possible. We regret the result of the vote in the House of Commons. A retreat without any agreement of the UK from the EU would trigger serious consequences for both the EU - the member states, and for the UK. However, we hope that, through dialogue, the British parliament members will reach a consensus on Brexit," reads a release of the Ministry for Romanians Abroad (MRP).
During the entire negotiation process, EU27 has constantly proved its willingness to identify acceptable solutions for both parties, shows the same source.
"The EU27 stand remains that the negotiated Agreement is a balanced one that properly addresses all the concerns of the parties involved. While holding the rotating presidency at the Council of the EU Romania will plead for dialogue and cooperation in reaching a result that will have the interests of all European citizens at its core," reads the same release. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Georgiana tanasescu; EN -author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu)
