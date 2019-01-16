#Romania2019.eu/MRP: Brexit effects - a priority for Romania; we regret result of vote in House of Commons



The Ministry for Romanians Abroad voiced his support for the Romanian community in the UK, in the context of the rejection by the British Parliament of the Agreement on Brexit. "We remind that, in the context of the negotiations at European level regarding the effects of Brexit, we have been focusing on protecting the rights of the citizens. We believe that, in the next interval too, the citizens, both the European citizens in the UK and the British ones in the EU27, must remain our priority, which is why our common objective should be, no matter what scenarios are brought up by the negotiations, to minimize the negative effects on their lives, as much as possible. We regret the result of the vote in the House of Commons. A retreat without any agreement of the UK from the EU would trigger serious consequences for both the EU - the member states, and for the UK. However, we hope that, through dialogue, the British parliament members will reach a consensus on Brexit," reads a release of the Ministry for Romanians Abroad (MRP). During the entire negotiation process, EU27 has constantly proved its willingness to identify acceptable solutions for both parties, shows the same source. "The EU27 stand remains that the negotiated Agreement is a balanced one that properly addresses all the concerns of the parties involved. While holding the rotating presidency at the Council of the EU Romania will plead for dialogue and cooperation in reaching a result that will have the interests of all European citizens at its core," reads the same release. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Georgiana tanasescu; EN -author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu) #Romania2019.eu/MRP: Brexit effects - a priority for Romania; we regret result of vote in House of Commons.The Ministry for Romanians Abroad voiced his support for the Romanian community in the UK, in the context of the rejection by the British Parliament of the Agreement on Brexit. "We remind that, in the context of the negotiations at European level regarding the effects of Brexit, we have been focusing on protecting the rights of the citizens. We believe that, in the next interval too, the citizens, both the European citizens in the UK and the British ones in the EU27, must remain our priority, which is why our common objective should be, no matter what scenarios are brought up by the negotiations, to minimize the negative effects on their lives, as much as possible. We regret the result of the vote in the House of Commons. A retreat without any agreement of the UK from the EU would trigger serious consequences for both the EU - the member states, and for the UK. However, we hope that, through dialogue, the British parliament members will reach a consensus on Brexit," reads a release of the Ministry for Romanians Abroad (MRP). During the entire negotiation process, EU27 has constantly proved its willingness to identify acceptable solutions for both parties, shows the same source. "The EU27 stand remains that the negotiated Agreement is a balanced one that properly addresses all the concerns of the parties involved. While holding the rotating presidency at the Council of the EU Romania will plead for dialogue and cooperation in reaching a result that will have the interests of all European citizens at its core," reads the same release. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Georgiana tanasescu; EN -author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Banca Transilvania: New Tax Is Nationalization Of Profits Banca Transilvania, the largest bank in Romania, following its merger with Bancpost, issued its first and also harshly critical statement in response to the government’s decision to levy additional taxes on banks.



Hidroconstructia Revenue Down 25% in 2018 Hidroconstructia, a company among the top ten builders in Romania, saw its revenue drop by 25% in 2018, due to the decline in public sector investment. The business therefore shrank to 250 million lei (EUR53 million) in the first eleven months of last (...)



ROMANIA: THE CORVETTE WAR (6). Legislative suspicions or criminal misappropriation By Constantin Radut The suspension of the acquisition / construction of corvettes for the Romanian Naval Forces has created and creates suspicions and questions. Why was the procedure suspended? Who is involved in this business? It is the politics involved? What is the interest of politics? (...)



SIF Oltenia Gets Green Light For Public Offering To Purchase RON50M Worth Of Shares Regional investment fund SIF Oltenia (SIF5.RO) will carry out, between January 28 and February 2, a public offering for the purchase of 19.6 million shares, worth nearly RON50 million, considering a price of RON2.5 per share.



#Romania2019.eu/Ciamba: We concluded first file of Romania's EU Council Presidency, regarding personal data protection "We concluded the first trilogue of Romania's Presidency (...) and it is important as it is a file regarding personal data protection," Minister-delegate for European Affairs George Ciamba said in Strasbourg on Wednesday. "We concluded the first trilogue of (...)



JusMin Toader: We are analyzing the consequences of deeds committed by the beneficiaries of compensatory appeal law Minister of Justice Tudorel Toader on Wednesday stated that in the next days there will be analyzed the causality, structure and consequences of the deeds committed by the beneficiaries of the compensatory appeal law, following on Monday to present the results to Prime Minister Viorica Dancila. (...)



Bittnet Systems Founders Sell 14% Of Company's Shares In RON8M Deal Logofatu brothers, the founders of IT&C solution integrator and IT training services provider Bittnet Systems (BNET.RO), sold 14.4% of the company’s shares within a session of special deals worth a total RON8.05 million, according to central bank (...)

