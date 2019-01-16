#Romania2019.eu/ ForMin Melescanu: The Eastern Partnership represents a priority for Romania’s Presidency at the EU Council



The Eastern Partnership represents a priority for Romania’s Presidency at the Council of the European Union and there is hope of carrying out a ministerial meeting in April dedicated to the issues and, especially, to the prospects that the Eastern Partnership will have in the coming years, Foreign Affairs Minister Teodor Melescanu told Romanian journalists on Tuesday in Strasbourg, at the European Parliament. "There are 10 years since the establishment of the Eastern Partnership, five years have passed since the conclusion of three association agreements with the Republic of Molodva, with Ukraine and with Georgia, countries that are part of the Eastern Partnership. We must provide a future perspective for all countries," Melescanu stated. According to him, the Eastern Partnership and the Western Balkans issue are part of some very well established priorities of the EU’s foreign affairs policy, an area in which the Romanian Presidency at the EU Council is closely working with High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Frederica Mogherini, with the desire that all EU member states be much better coordinated on topics of foreign affairs action. "We are very ambitious, but, at the same time, we are realistic. And we understand very well that our role is to provide consensus among the member states of the EU and not to promote just our interests as a country. From this point of view, we made great efforts that all the ministers participate in the previous activities of the Austrian Presidency, so that they can take over the files they have to solve on the way," the Minister explained. The Eastern Partnership is a specific Eastern dimension of the European Neighborhood Policy aiming to strengthen the political association and economic integration of six partner countries of Eastern Europe and South Caucasus: Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, the Republic of Moldova and Ukraine. Regarding the EU’s foreign affairs policy area, the head of the Romanian diplomacy also mentioned the collaboration of the EU with the UN on issues related to peace, development and resilience against natural disasters, which will also be an aid for Romania’s 2019 bid for a non-permanent seat in the UN Security Council for 2020-2021. Foreign Affairs Minister Teodor Melescanu was part of the governmental delegation present in Strasbourg, where Prime Minister Viorica Dancila presented on Tuesday, in the plenary session of the European Parliament, the priorities of the Romanian Presidency at the Council of the European Union. AGERPRES (RO - author: Mariana Ionescu, editor: Gabriela Ionescu; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu) #Romania2019.eu/ ForMin Melescanu: The Eastern Partnership represents a priority for Romania’s Presidency at the EU Council.The Eastern Partnership represents a priority for Romania’s Presidency at the Council of the European Union and there is hope of carrying out a ministerial meeting in April dedicated to the issues and, especially, to the prospects that the Eastern Partnership will have in the coming years, Foreign Affairs Minister Teodor Melescanu told Romanian journalists on Tuesday in Strasbourg, at the European Parliament. "There are 10 years since the establishment of the Eastern Partnership, five years have passed since the conclusion of three association agreements with the Republic of Molodva, with Ukraine and with Georgia, countries that are part of the Eastern Partnership. We must provide a future perspective for all countries," Melescanu stated. According to him, the Eastern Partnership and the Western Balkans issue are part of some very well established priorities of the EU’s foreign affairs policy, an area in which the Romanian Presidency at the EU Council is closely working with High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Frederica Mogherini, with the desire that all EU member states be much better coordinated on topics of foreign affairs action. "We are very ambitious, but, at the same time, we are realistic. And we understand very well that our role is to provide consensus among the member states of the EU and not to promote just our interests as a country. From this point of view, we made great efforts that all the ministers participate in the previous activities of the Austrian Presidency, so that they can take over the files they have to solve on the way," the Minister explained. The Eastern Partnership is a specific Eastern dimension of the European Neighborhood Policy aiming to strengthen the political association and economic integration of six partner countries of Eastern Europe and South Caucasus: Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, the Republic of Moldova and Ukraine. Regarding the EU’s foreign affairs policy area, the head of the Romanian diplomacy also mentioned the collaboration of the EU with the UN on issues related to peace, development and resilience against natural disasters, which will also be an aid for Romania’s 2019 bid for a non-permanent seat in the UN Security Council for 2020-2021. Foreign Affairs Minister Teodor Melescanu was part of the governmental delegation present in Strasbourg, where Prime Minister Viorica Dancila presented on Tuesday, in the plenary session of the European Parliament, the priorities of the Romanian Presidency at the Council of the European Union. AGERPRES (RO - author: Mariana Ionescu, editor: Gabriela Ionescu; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Banca Transilvania: New Tax Is Nationalization Of Profits Banca Transilvania, the largest bank in Romania, following its merger with Bancpost, issued its first and also harshly critical statement in response to the government’s decision to levy additional taxes on banks.



Hidroconstructia Revenue Down 25% in 2018 Hidroconstructia, a company among the top ten builders in Romania, saw its revenue drop by 25% in 2018, due to the decline in public sector investment. The business therefore shrank to 250 million lei (EUR53 million) in the first eleven months of last (...)



ROMANIA: THE CORVETTE WAR (6). Legislative suspicions or criminal misappropriation By Constantin Radut The suspension of the acquisition / construction of corvettes for the Romanian Naval Forces has created and creates suspicions and questions. Why was the procedure suspended? Who is involved in this business? It is the politics involved? What is the interest of politics? (...)



SIF Oltenia Gets Green Light For Public Offering To Purchase RON50M Worth Of Shares Regional investment fund SIF Oltenia (SIF5.RO) will carry out, between January 28 and February 2, a public offering for the purchase of 19.6 million shares, worth nearly RON50 million, considering a price of RON2.5 per share.



#Romania2019.eu/Ciamba: We concluded first file of Romania's EU Council Presidency, regarding personal data protection "We concluded the first trilogue of Romania's Presidency (...) and it is important as it is a file regarding personal data protection," Minister-delegate for European Affairs George Ciamba said in Strasbourg on Wednesday. "We concluded the first trilogue of (...)



JusMin Toader: We are analyzing the consequences of deeds committed by the beneficiaries of compensatory appeal law Minister of Justice Tudorel Toader on Wednesday stated that in the next days there will be analyzed the causality, structure and consequences of the deeds committed by the beneficiaries of the compensatory appeal law, following on Monday to present the results to Prime Minister Viorica Dancila. (...)



Bittnet Systems Founders Sell 14% Of Company's Shares In RON8M Deal Logofatu brothers, the founders of IT&C solution integrator and IT training services provider Bittnet Systems (BNET.RO), sold 14.4% of the company’s shares within a session of special deals worth a total RON8.05 million, according to central bank (...)

