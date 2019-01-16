JusMin Toader: We are analyzing the consequences of deeds committed by the beneficiaries of compensatory appeal law
Minister of Justice Tudorel Toader on Wednesday stated that in the next days there will be analyzed the causality, structure and consequences of the deeds committed by the beneficiaries of the compensatory appeal law, following on Monday to present the results to Prime Minister Viorica Dancila.
"Today we had a meeting with Mrs Prime Minister to discuss the compensatory appeal law, namely the legislative process and the consequences of this law. In the next days we are going to make a general analysis of the dynamics of the criminal phenomenon and also an evaluation of the statistical data provided by the ANP [National Administration of Penitentiaries] regarding the beneficiaries of the provisions of the compensatory appeal law. We will analyze the causality, structure and consequences of the deeds committed by the beneficiaries of the law on compensatory remedy and, on Monday morning, we will have another meeting with Mrs Prime Minister. We are going to present her the results of this evaluation, the legislative and non-legislative proposals that could be made," Tudorel Toader specified at the Ministry of Justice headquarters. AGERPRES (RO - author: Mihai Stoica, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu)
