Jan 16, 2019
Presidential Administration: Romania still hasn’t 2019 budget exclusively because of gov’t incapacity.
The Presidential Administration points out that the statements of Business Environment, Trade and Entrepreneurship Minister Stefan-Radu Oprea referring to the delay of the budget draft for 2019 because of the lack of the Supreme Council for National Defence (CSAT) opinion are false and represent an attempt to discredit the CSAT.
"The statements according to which the budget draft for 2019 is delayed because of the lack of the Supreme Council for National Defence opinion are false and represent an attempt to discredit a fundamental institution of the state, with constitutional duties in the defence and national security area. Romania still hasn’t a budget for this year exclusively because of the Government’s incapacity to conceive, to this date, a sustainable budget draft," the Presidential Administration shows in a press release.
According to the release, in the CSAT meeting of 19 December 2018, opinions were issued on the budget proposals for 2019 of the institutions with duties in the national security area, and these information were made public at the end of the meeting.
The clarifications of the Presidential Administration come following the statements of Business Environment, Trade and Entrepreneurship Minister Stefan-Radu Oprea, according to which the delay of budget draft for 2019 was caused by the lack of the CSAT opinion. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Adina Panaitescu, editor: Rodica State)
