Presidential Administration: Romania still hasn’t 2019 budget exclusively because of gov’t incapacity



The Presidential Administration points out that the statements of Business Environment, Trade and Entrepreneurship Minister Stefan-Radu Oprea referring to the delay of the budget draft for 2019 because of the lack of the Supreme Council for National Defence (CSAT) opinion are false and represent an attempt to discredit the CSAT. "The statements according to which the budget draft for 2019 is delayed because of the lack of the Supreme Council for National Defence opinion are false and represent an attempt to discredit a fundamental institution of the state, with constitutional duties in the defence and national security area. Romania still hasn’t a budget for this year exclusively because of the Government’s incapacity to conceive, to this date, a sustainable budget draft," the Presidential Administration shows in a press release. According to the release, in the CSAT meeting of 19 December 2018, opinions were issued on the budget proposals for 2019 of the institutions with duties in the national security area, and these information were made public at the end of the meeting. The clarifications of the Presidential Administration come following the statements of Business Environment, Trade and Entrepreneurship Minister Stefan-Radu Oprea, according to which the delay of budget draft for 2019 was caused by the lack of the CSAT opinion. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Adina Panaitescu, editor: Rodica State) Presidential Administration: Romania still hasn’t 2019 budget exclusively because of gov’t incapacity.The Presidential Administration points out that the statements of Business Environment, Trade and Entrepreneurship Minister Stefan-Radu Oprea referring to the delay of the budget draft for 2019 because of the lack of the Supreme Council for National Defence (CSAT) opinion are false and represent an attempt to discredit the CSAT. "The statements according to which the budget draft for 2019 is delayed because of the lack of the Supreme Council for National Defence opinion are false and represent an attempt to discredit a fundamental institution of the state, with constitutional duties in the defence and national security area. Romania still hasn’t a budget for this year exclusively because of the Government’s incapacity to conceive, to this date, a sustainable budget draft," the Presidential Administration shows in a press release. According to the release, in the CSAT meeting of 19 December 2018, opinions were issued on the budget proposals for 2019 of the institutions with duties in the national security area, and these information were made public at the end of the meeting. The clarifications of the Presidential Administration come following the statements of Business Environment, Trade and Entrepreneurship Minister Stefan-Radu Oprea, according to which the delay of budget draft for 2019 was caused by the lack of the CSAT opinion. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Adina Panaitescu, editor: Rodica State) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Banca Transilvania: New Tax Is Nationalization Of Profits Banca Transilvania, the largest bank in Romania, following its merger with Bancpost, issued its first and also harshly critical statement in response to the government’s decision to levy additional taxes on banks.



Hidroconstructia Revenue Down 25% in 2018 Hidroconstructia, a company among the top ten builders in Romania, saw its revenue drop by 25% in 2018, due to the decline in public sector investment. The business therefore shrank to 250 million lei (EUR53 million) in the first eleven months of last (...)



ROMANIA: THE CORVETTE WAR (6). Legislative suspicions or criminal misappropriation By Constantin Radut The suspension of the acquisition / construction of corvettes for the Romanian Naval Forces has created and creates suspicions and questions. Why was the procedure suspended? Who is involved in this business? It is the politics involved? What is the interest of politics? (...)



SIF Oltenia Gets Green Light For Public Offering To Purchase RON50M Worth Of Shares Regional investment fund SIF Oltenia (SIF5.RO) will carry out, between January 28 and February 2, a public offering for the purchase of 19.6 million shares, worth nearly RON50 million, considering a price of RON2.5 per share.



#Romania2019.eu/Ciamba: We concluded first file of Romania's EU Council Presidency, regarding personal data protection "We concluded the first trilogue of Romania's Presidency (...) and it is important as it is a file regarding personal data protection," Minister-delegate for European Affairs George Ciamba said in Strasbourg on Wednesday. "We concluded the first trilogue of (...)



JusMin Toader: We are analyzing the consequences of deeds committed by the beneficiaries of compensatory appeal law Minister of Justice Tudorel Toader on Wednesday stated that in the next days there will be analyzed the causality, structure and consequences of the deeds committed by the beneficiaries of the compensatory appeal law, following on Monday to present the results to Prime Minister Viorica Dancila. (...)



Bittnet Systems Founders Sell 14% Of Company's Shares In RON8M Deal Logofatu brothers, the founders of IT&C solution integrator and IT training services provider Bittnet Systems (BNET.RO), sold 14.4% of the company’s shares within a session of special deals worth a total RON8.05 million, according to central bank (...)