#Romania2019.eu/CommMin:Romania will tackle European agenda in digital area with impartiality, pragmatism during EU Council Presidency
Jan 16, 2019
#Romania2019.eu/CommMin:Romania will tackle European agenda in digital area with impartiality, pragmatism during EU Council Presidency.
Romania will tackle of an impartial and pragmatic manner the European agenda in the digital area while holding the Presidency at the EU Council, Communication and Information Society Minister Alexandru Petrescu stated during the talks carried out on Wednesday in Bucharest with Director-General of the DG Connect within the European Commission Roberto Viola.
"As the Presidency at the Council of the European Union, Romania will tackle the European agenda in the digital area with impartiality and pragmatism. The challenge is to overcome the general lines of discussion at the member states level and crystallize concrete proposals to generate added value to the citizens of the European Union," Petrescu stated.
In his turn, Roberto Viola commended the progress recorded by the Communication and Information Society Ministry (MCSI) in organising the 2019 edition of the annual event called "Digital Assembly," which is to take place in Bucharest between 3 and 14 June. The conference will gather senior officials and representatives of the public and private milieu, in view of discussing essential aspects regarding the European policy in the digital area.
Communication and Information Society Minister Alexandru Petrescu met on Wednesday with Director-General of the DG Connect within the European Commission Roberto Viola. The discussion agenda focused on the importance of building some digital single markets at the EU level and explored punctual manners in view of improving the key-policies of the digital area.
The DG Connect is the department of the European Commission in charge of the EU policy on the digital single market, internet security, digital science and innovation. Thus, the Directorate drafts and enforces the Commission’s policies in terms of economy and digital society, research and innovation, enterprises, culture, audiovisual and mass media. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Badea, editor: Mariana Nica; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu)
[Read the article in Agerpres]