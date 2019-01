Bittnet Systems Founders Sell 14% Of Company's Shares In RON8M Deal



Logofatu brothers, the founders of IT&C solution integrator and IT training services provider Bittnet Systems (BNET.RO), sold 14.4% of the company's shares within a session of special deals worth a total RON8.05 million, according to central bank (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]