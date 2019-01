SIF Oltenia Gets Green Light For Public Offering To Purchase RON50M Worth Of Shares



Regional investment fund SIF Oltenia (SIF5.RO) will carry out, between January 28 and February 2, a public offering for the purchase of 19.6 million shares, worth nearly RON50 million, considering a price of RON2.5 per share. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]