BRD Shareholders To Discuss Distribution Of RON1.64 Gross Dividend, At 13% Yield



Shareholders of BRD - Societe Generale, the third largest bank in Romania by assets, will discuss, at their general assembly of April 12, the approval of a gross dividend of RON1.64 per share from the bank's 2018 profit, which translates into a 13% yield, relative to today's trading