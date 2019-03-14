#Romania2019.eu/Negoita: Citizens would live better in EU if decentralization and subsidiarity became reality



President of the Romanian delegation to the European Committee of the Regions (CoR) Robert Negoita on Thursday told a press conference held on the sidelines of the 8th European Summit of Regions and Cities that European citizens would live better lives if decentralization and subsidiarity "became reality." "Decentralization and subsidiarity are very important objectives that we promote, but we do not discuss enough or do enough for. But I listened to my European colleagues' opinions and there is, indeed, concern in all the EU countries with decentralization and also with subsidiarity. The citizens would live better in the EU if these principles became reality," stated the head of the Association of Municipalities in Romania. He voiced hope that the participants in the Summit will make all possible efforts to further promote and implement the two objectives. "The local administration has a major impact on all that it means citizens' everyday life. The role of the local administration must be emphasized more and it must be better regulated, and I believe that it should be granted the importance that it deserves. Most services the citizens benefit from are provided by the local administration. I am glad that the CoR has taken on goals that we embrace with all our faith and strength, such as cohesion. There cannot be a united Europe without a complex system of cohesion," said Negoita. The 8th European Summit of Regions and Cities is organised by the European Committee of Regions, in cooperation with the Romanian Presidency of the Council of EU. The event brings together European, national, regional and local leaders from all over the continent, to debate on the future of Europe and the manner in which the citizens can become actively involved in the European construction project, through the local and regional authorities. AGERPRES (RO - author: Irinela Visan, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

