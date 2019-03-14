Senate President Tariceanu meets Wallonia’s Parliament President Andre Antoine



President of the Senate Calin Popescu-Tariceanu highlighted on Thursday within a meeting with President of Parliament of Wallonia Andre Antoine the upward trend of the Romania-Belgium commercial exchanges, underscoring the significant role which the community of Romanians citizens residing in this country has in strengthening the bilateral economic relations. Furthermore, Tariceanu conveyed the Romanian side's desire to encourage the diversification of Belgian investments in Romania in areas such as agriculture, renewable energy and telecommunications, a Senate release sent to AGERPRES informs. The Senate President also commended the decentralised cooperation between the cities and communes of Romania and Belgium, with the relationships established between the communities representing an opportunity to strengthen people-to-people contacts, cultural exchanges, transfer of good practices and multiplication of cooperation initiatives. Moreover, he voiced appreciation for the success of the 2019 edition of the Europalia International Arts Festival, through which Romania promotes its artistic cultural heritage in Belgium. President of Parliament of Wallonia Andre Antoine was accompanied by a delegation made up of regional representatives. AGERPRES (RO - author: Sorin Penes, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu)