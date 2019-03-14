#Romania2019.eu/PM Dancila: Cohesion policy needs to be continued, strengthened in future financial programming



European Union’s cohesion policy needs to be continued and strengthened under the future EU financial programming, given its essential role in bridging gaps among regions, as well as when establishing solid bonds between communities, Romanian Prime Minister Viorica Dancila told the 8th European Summit of Regions in Bucharest on Thursday. "The fact that this event takes place in Bucharest in the thick of the Romanian presidency of the Council of the European Union is not accidental. We have taken up the motto: ’Cohesion - a common European value.’ We wanted to send a message on the importance of this principle in building a union for citizens. European citizens need hospitals to provide important healthcare services, well-equipped schools to ensure quality education, better roads, security, prosperity, equity and stability, in short, a better life," said Dancila. She added that 2019 is a year of many changes, but it must be "a year of continuity" at the same time. "Europe’s agenda and developments are marked by the multiple challenges we need to confront through cohesion, unity and solidarity. People’s trust is gained over time, but it can be lost in a moment. We have the resources, capacity and strength to not only preserve, but also augment confidence in the European project by continuing the investments that have brought prosperity to thousands of regions, cities and local communities. Romania started its tenure as the holder of the rotating presidency of the EU Council under the sign of open and constructive dialogue with you, the ones who promote and represent the interests of the citizens. We have a common goal and I am convinced that together we are able to strengthen our confidence in the fundamental values that unite us (...) Today’s debate is an extremely useful platform for shaping the European future. We want a European Union that is strong, united and in solidarity working so that no one, no city, no region is left behind. Millions of people feel the real benefits of European development policies in their everyday life." Dancila added that the prosperity offered by membership of the European project is the result of development policies among which cohesion has a fundamental role. "The period when Romania holds the EU Council presidency overlaps this stage of redefining the European project for the next decade, so we have the opportunity to be more actively involved in this process, even more than in the 12 years that have passed since Romania’s accession to the EU. We are now part of this important approach, and it is not only an honour but also a duty to participate actively and consistently in the decision on the future of the EU. By the motto we have chosen for Romania’s presidency of the Council of the European Union we sought to connect with the current debates at European level, we wanted to emphasise that European citizens have to feel the benefits that the European Union brings to everyday life. Cohesion policy needs to be continued and strengthened in the future financial programming, given its essential role in bridging gaps among regions, as well as when establishing solid bonds between communities," the prime minister said. She added that the EU needs to display more power when acting on and anticipating challenges so that it may be ready to deliver the solutions expected by the European citizens. Dancila emphasised that the agenda of the Romanian presidency of the Council of the European Union is ample, and Romania intends to follow it to contribute to defining the European design for the next decade. 