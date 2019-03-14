President Iohannis to participate in the European Council meeting next week



President Klaus Iohannis on March 21, 22 is set to participate in the European Council meeting in Brussels. The meeting agenda includes topics that are mainly related to employment, growth, competitiveness, fighting climate change, EU’s foreign affairs and also aspects related to the fight against misinformation, in the context of the elections to the European Parliament scheduled for May 23-26. Moreover, the EU27 leaders will discuss Brexit. The EU member states’ leaders will also make an assessment of the current economic situation, with discussions related to the Single Market to focus on aspects related to the digital field, industry and trade, in the context of the current global, technological and security challenges. Regarding climate changes, the leaders of the member states will reiterate their commitments made on the occasion of the Paris Agreement and they will approach aspects related to the Union’s long term strategy for reducing greenhouse gas emissions. The European leaders will discuss the EU-China relations in the preparation of the Summit of April 9. They will also analyze the most recent developments regarding UK’s pulling out from the EU, as well as options for the next period. According to the Presidential Administration, President Klaus Iohannis will plead for the continuation of efforts of member states to strengthen the Single Market in all its dimensions. The head of the state will underscore that "a strong digital market is essential for maintaining Europe’s position as one of the most important economies in the world." Iohannis will also underscore that the fight against misinformation is essential in the context of the upcoming elections to the European Parliament. In this respect, he will plead for the strengthening of efforts at member states level for combating this phenomenon and ensure a free and fair election process in Europe. "The Romanian President will also underscore that the common goal is to avoid a disordered exit of the UK from the Union, and that our country, which is currently holding the presidency of the Council of the EU, will proceed to complete preparations for any possible scenario related to Brexit. In this context, President Iohannis will reiterate the need for maintaining EU27 unity during this process," showed the Presidential Administration release. The President is set to participate on March 21 in the Annual Trans-Atlantic Conference organised by the US Chamber of Commerce in the European Union (AmCham EU). On this occasion, the head of the state will underscore the special importance of cooperation in promoting freedom and prosperity on the two continents. AGERPRES (RO - authors: Florentina Peia, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu) President Iohannis to participate in the European Council meeting next week.President Klaus Iohannis on March 21, 22 is set to participate in the European Council meeting in Brussels. The meeting agenda includes topics that are mainly related to employment, growth, competitiveness, fighting climate change, EU’s foreign affairs and also aspects related to the fight against misinformation, in the context of the elections to the European Parliament scheduled for May 23-26. Moreover, the EU27 leaders will discuss Brexit. The EU member states’ leaders will also make an assessment of the current economic situation, with discussions related to the Single Market to focus on aspects related to the digital field, industry and trade, in the context of the current global, technological and security challenges. Regarding climate changes, the leaders of the member states will reiterate their commitments made on the occasion of the Paris Agreement and they will approach aspects related to the Union’s long term strategy for reducing greenhouse gas emissions. The European leaders will discuss the EU-China relations in the preparation of the Summit of April 9. They will also analyze the most recent developments regarding UK’s pulling out from the EU, as well as options for the next period. According to the Presidential Administration, President Klaus Iohannis will plead for the continuation of efforts of member states to strengthen the Single Market in all its dimensions. The head of the state will underscore that "a strong digital market is essential for maintaining Europe’s position as one of the most important economies in the world." Iohannis will also underscore that the fight against misinformation is essential in the context of the upcoming elections to the European Parliament. In this respect, he will plead for the strengthening of efforts at member states level for combating this phenomenon and ensure a free and fair election process in Europe. "The Romanian President will also underscore that the common goal is to avoid a disordered exit of the UK from the Union, and that our country, which is currently holding the presidency of the Council of the EU, will proceed to complete preparations for any possible scenario related to Brexit. In this context, President Iohannis will reiterate the need for maintaining EU27 unity during this process," showed the Presidential Administration release. The President is set to participate on March 21 in the Annual Trans-Atlantic Conference organised by the US Chamber of Commerce in the European Union (AmCham EU). On this occasion, the head of the state will underscore the special importance of cooperation in promoting freedom and prosperity on the two continents. AGERPRES (RO - authors: Florentina Peia, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

CBRE: Land Transactions in Romania Reached 140 Ha in 2018 Land transactions for office, retail, residential and industrial spaces amounted to approximately 140 hectares in 2018, according to a report by real estate consulting firm CBRE Romania.



UDMR calls for postponement of entry into force of OUG 114 The Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) calls for the postponement of the entry into force of Emergency Ordinance (OUG) 114 until 2020, considering it needs amendments in relation to more than 40 points. "The Union would change in more than 40 points the OUG that provides for (...)



PM Dancila: I welcome budget promulgation; we are in homestretch with projects we have set out to achieve Prime Minister Viorica Dancila on Tuesday welcomed the promulgation of the budget, stating that the Government is in the homestretch with the projects we have set out to achieve, "so necessary for the development of Romania", and will continue to take measures to give Romanians a (...)



Muler Onofrei, Element Industrial: Infrastructure Investments To Shape Growth Of Industrial & Logistics Market Investments in infrastructure will shape in the future the development of the industrial and logistics market, but the workforce is a problem, Muler Onofrei, managing partner Element Industrial, told the ZF Transport&Logistics conference organized by Ziarul (...)



Sinziana Pardhan, P3 Romania: Romania Becomes Increasingly Attractive To Investors Sinziana Pardhan, Country Head, P3 Romania, one of the leading developers of logistics and industrial space, said Tuesday she is optimistic about the evolution of the Romanian market in 2018, but spoke about a moderate optimism because, most likely, the level of deliveries of the past years (...)



Synevo Opens Blood Drawing Center In Calarasi, Reaches 105 Units In Romania Synevo, the medical laboratory division of Swedish-held private medical service provider Medicover, has opened a blood drawing center in Calarasi, reaching 105 blood drawing centers and 16 medical laboratories in Romania.



Agricover Credit Net Profit Grows 49% in 2018, to RON33M Agricover Credit IFN, the financing arm of Agricover group, controlled by Iranian businessman Jabbar Kanani ad EBRD, ended 2018 with a net profit of RON33.2 million, up 49% on the year, while the number of active clients reached 2,800, up 21% on the (...)

