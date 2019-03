Coffee Shop Chain 5 to go Opens Group’s Largest Unit, In Downtown Bucharest



Coffee shop chain 5 to go, a franchise developed by Radu Savopol and Lucian Badila, has opened the group's largest unit, in downtown Bucharest, under the Coffee Studio by 5 to go concept, developed at the beginning of 2019. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]