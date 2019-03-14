Leu Falls To 4.7640 Units Vs Euro, Nearing New All-Time Low



The Romanian leu hit a new low of 4.7640 units against the euro on Thursday, losing 0.02% on the day from 4.7632 units per euro on Wednesday. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]