Leu Falls To 4.7640 Units Vs Euro, Nearing New All-Time Low
Mar 14, 2019
Leu Falls To 4.7640 Units Vs Euro, Nearing New All-Time Low.
The Romanian leu hit a new low of 4.7640 units against the euro on Thursday, losing 0.02% on the day from 4.7632 units per euro on Wednesday.
[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]
|SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS
CBRE: Land Transactions in Romania Reached 140 Ha in 2018
Land transactions for office, retail, residential and industrial spaces amounted to approximately 140 hectares in 2018, according to a report by real estate consulting firm CBRE Romania.
UDMR calls for postponement of entry into force of OUG 114
The Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) calls for the postponement of the entry into force of Emergency Ordinance (OUG) 114 until 2020, considering it needs amendments in relation to more than 40 points.
"The Union would change in more than 40 points the OUG that provides for (...)
PM Dancila: I welcome budget promulgation; we are in homestretch with projects we have set out to achieve
Prime Minister Viorica Dancila on Tuesday welcomed the promulgation of the budget, stating that the Government is in the homestretch with the projects we have set out to achieve, "so necessary for the development of Romania", and will continue to take measures to give Romanians a (...)
Muler Onofrei, Element Industrial: Infrastructure Investments To Shape Growth Of Industrial & Logistics Market
Investments in infrastructure will shape in the future the development of the industrial and logistics market, but the workforce is a problem, Muler Onofrei, managing partner Element Industrial, told the ZF Transport&Logistics conference organized by Ziarul (...)
Sinziana Pardhan, P3 Romania: Romania Becomes Increasingly Attractive To Investors
Sinziana Pardhan, Country Head, P3 Romania, one of the leading developers of logistics and industrial space, said Tuesday she is optimistic about the evolution of the Romanian market in 2018, but spoke about a moderate optimism because, most likely, the level of deliveries of the past years (...)
Synevo Opens Blood Drawing Center In Calarasi, Reaches 105 Units In Romania
Synevo, the medical laboratory division of Swedish-held private medical service provider Medicover, has opened a blood drawing center in Calarasi, reaching 105 blood drawing centers and 16 medical laboratories in Romania.
Agricover Credit Net Profit Grows 49% in 2018, to RON33M
Agricover Credit IFN, the financing arm of Agricover group, controlled by Iranian businessman Jabbar Kanani ad EBRD, ended 2018 with a net profit of RON33.2 million, up 49% on the year, while the number of active clients reached 2,800, up 21% on the (...)
