George Ciamba, Michel Barnier discuss current stage of Brexit process



Minister-delegate for European Affairs George Ciamba had a meeting with European Chief Negotiator on Brexit Michel Barnier on Thursday, the two analyzing the current state of the Brexit process 15 days before the expected date of Britain’s withdrawal from the EU, following the latest developments marked by the negative outcome of the British Parliament vote on the Withdrawal Agreement. "The Minister-delegate for European Affairs has brought to the attention of the chief negotiator of the European Union the importance of ensuring the rights of the Romanian citizens in the United Kingdom, in the context of a no-deal Brexit. The Romanian official informed that this is a priority for the Romanian Government. He mentioned that the Executive in Bucharest takes care that the rights of British citizens in Romania are respected," a statement released by the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) informs. The two dignitaries have stressed that the European Union has made every possible effort to conclude the Withdrawal Agreement in time, stating that at this moment it awaits concrete proposals from the Government and Parliament of the United Kingdom on the plans it is considering to overcome the current deadlock. The two officials reiterated the EU’s common position that the negotiated Withdrawal Agreement is the only possible agreement and the best tool to limit the impact of the Brexit process. Minister-delegate George Ciamba specified that the risk of a no-deal disorderly withdrawal of the UK from the EU on March 29 is increasingly higher, even though none of the parties wants it to materialize. In this respect, the Romanian official has shown that it is essential to move forward in an accelerated manner with regard to the adoption of all contingency measures by the European Union, but also by the Member States, to ensure that they are prepared for any scenario. The Minister-delegate specified that a possible extension of the withdrawal deadline can be taken into account by the European Council following an official request from the British Government. "The Romanian dignitary assured the chief negotiator of Romania’s full support at this final stage of the Brexit process, especially from the perspective of the Romanian Presidency of the Council of the European Union. Michel Barnier also appreciated the Romanian Presidency of the Council of the EU as one of the best, welcoming the results obtained in a short time," MAE points out.AGERPRES(RO - editor: Antonia Nita; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican) George Ciamba, Michel Barnier discuss current stage of Brexit process.Minister-delegate for European Affairs George Ciamba had a meeting with European Chief Negotiator on Brexit Michel Barnier on Thursday, the two analyzing the current state of the Brexit process 15 days before the expected date of Britain’s withdrawal from the EU, following the latest developments marked by the negative outcome of the British Parliament vote on the Withdrawal Agreement. "The Minister-delegate for European Affairs has brought to the attention of the chief negotiator of the European Union the importance of ensuring the rights of the Romanian citizens in the United Kingdom, in the context of a no-deal Brexit. The Romanian official informed that this is a priority for the Romanian Government. He mentioned that the Executive in Bucharest takes care that the rights of British citizens in Romania are respected," a statement released by the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) informs. The two dignitaries have stressed that the European Union has made every possible effort to conclude the Withdrawal Agreement in time, stating that at this moment it awaits concrete proposals from the Government and Parliament of the United Kingdom on the plans it is considering to overcome the current deadlock. The two officials reiterated the EU’s common position that the negotiated Withdrawal Agreement is the only possible agreement and the best tool to limit the impact of the Brexit process. Minister-delegate George Ciamba specified that the risk of a no-deal disorderly withdrawal of the UK from the EU on March 29 is increasingly higher, even though none of the parties wants it to materialize. In this respect, the Romanian official has shown that it is essential to move forward in an accelerated manner with regard to the adoption of all contingency measures by the European Union, but also by the Member States, to ensure that they are prepared for any scenario. The Minister-delegate specified that a possible extension of the withdrawal deadline can be taken into account by the European Council following an official request from the British Government. "The Romanian dignitary assured the chief negotiator of Romania’s full support at this final stage of the Brexit process, especially from the perspective of the Romanian Presidency of the Council of the European Union. Michel Barnier also appreciated the Romanian Presidency of the Council of the EU as one of the best, welcoming the results obtained in a short time," MAE points out.AGERPRES(RO - editor: Antonia Nita; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

CBRE: Land Transactions in Romania Reached 140 Ha in 2018 Land transactions for office, retail, residential and industrial spaces amounted to approximately 140 hectares in 2018, according to a report by real estate consulting firm CBRE Romania.



UDMR calls for postponement of entry into force of OUG 114 The Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) calls for the postponement of the entry into force of Emergency Ordinance (OUG) 114 until 2020, considering it needs amendments in relation to more than 40 points. "The Union would change in more than 40 points the OUG that provides for (...)



PM Dancila: I welcome budget promulgation; we are in homestretch with projects we have set out to achieve Prime Minister Viorica Dancila on Tuesday welcomed the promulgation of the budget, stating that the Government is in the homestretch with the projects we have set out to achieve, "so necessary for the development of Romania", and will continue to take measures to give Romanians a (...)



Muler Onofrei, Element Industrial: Infrastructure Investments To Shape Growth Of Industrial & Logistics Market Investments in infrastructure will shape in the future the development of the industrial and logistics market, but the workforce is a problem, Muler Onofrei, managing partner Element Industrial, told the ZF Transport&Logistics conference organized by Ziarul (...)



Sinziana Pardhan, P3 Romania: Romania Becomes Increasingly Attractive To Investors Sinziana Pardhan, Country Head, P3 Romania, one of the leading developers of logistics and industrial space, said Tuesday she is optimistic about the evolution of the Romanian market in 2018, but spoke about a moderate optimism because, most likely, the level of deliveries of the past years (...)



Synevo Opens Blood Drawing Center In Calarasi, Reaches 105 Units In Romania Synevo, the medical laboratory division of Swedish-held private medical service provider Medicover, has opened a blood drawing center in Calarasi, reaching 105 blood drawing centers and 16 medical laboratories in Romania.



Agricover Credit Net Profit Grows 49% in 2018, to RON33M Agricover Credit IFN, the financing arm of Agricover group, controlled by Iranian businessman Jabbar Kanani ad EBRD, ended 2018 with a net profit of RON33.2 million, up 49% on the year, while the number of active clients reached 2,800, up 21% on the (...)

